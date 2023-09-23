H&H Retirement Design & Management INC Takes Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

H&H Retirement Design & Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $602,114,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,347,106.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,987,000 after acquiring an additional 821,735 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,612,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,035,000 after acquiring an additional 596,638 shares during the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,907,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,243,000 after acquiring an additional 167,594 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Performance

VFH stock opened at $81.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $72.96 and a 1 year high of $90.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.62.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

