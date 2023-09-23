HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Price Target Cut to $34.20

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Roth Mkm from $36.50 to $34.20 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of HighPeak Energy from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on HPK

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 6.2 %

HPK stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.73.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $240.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.84 million. Research analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HighPeak Energy news, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria acquired 6,571,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,385,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,044,306. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jason A. Edgeworth bought 5,700 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,337 shares in the company, valued at $182,038.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John Paul Dejoria bought 6,571,428 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,999,994.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 14,385,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,044,306. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,053,391 shares of company stock worth $96,447,120 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.