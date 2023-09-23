Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on October 27th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of LON:SONG opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,386.67 and a beta of 0.26. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.71 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.90 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.24.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited is a closed-ended fund launched and managed by The Family (Music) Limited. The fund invests in songs and associated musical intellectual property rights, including master recordings and producer royalties. Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited was formed in 2018 and is domiciled in Guernsey.

