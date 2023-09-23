Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (SONG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.31 on October 27th

Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited (LON:SONG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of LON:SONG opened at GBX 83.20 ($1.03) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,386.67 and a beta of 0.26. Hipgnosis Songs Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 72.71 ($0.90) and a 52-week high of GBX 102.90 ($1.27). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 79.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 82.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.72, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.24.
Hipgnosis Songs Fund Company Profile
