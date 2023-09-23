Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.08.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 72.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 881,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,664,000 after purchasing an additional 369,747 shares during the period. IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 429.2% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $5,704,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at $33,770,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HWM opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.89. Howmet Aerospace has a 52 week low of $30.59 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. On average, analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.70%.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

