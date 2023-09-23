HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Position Trimmed by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in HP were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 18.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 308,649 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $9,059,000 after acquiring an additional 48,150 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $650,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in HP by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in HP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,172,980 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $386,619,000 after buying an additional 48,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,746,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 1,333,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $35,743,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 110,662,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,746,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,033,261 shares of company stock valued at $197,167,583 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.08 and a twelve month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The company had revenue of $13.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HP in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.73.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

