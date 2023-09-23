HSBC Increases Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Price Target to $79.20

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) had its target price raised by HSBC from $77.90 to $79.20 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum China presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.25.

Yum China Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.59. Yum China has a 1-year low of $38.58 and a 1-year high of $64.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Yum China had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yum China

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Yum China by 99,466.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 127,174,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,185,336,000 after buying an additional 127,046,358 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,034,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,963,000 after buying an additional 106,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Yum China by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,157,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,977,000 after buying an additional 3,020,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Yum China by 788.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,029,000 after buying an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Yum China by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,838,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,770,000 after buying an additional 282,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

