Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.38.

HBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Hudbay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Shares of HBM opened at $4.70 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $3.62 and a 1 year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $312.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.25 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.59%. On average, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 10.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 153,431 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 14,864 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,288,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,467,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 7,178.0% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 5,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.