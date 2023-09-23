Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Given New $5.50 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a sell rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.61.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $6.54 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $921.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.63 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 76,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 81,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

