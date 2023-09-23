iCoreConnect (NASDAQ:ICCT) Trading Up 3.3%

iCoreConnect Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCT – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.06. Approximately 612,667 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 1,242,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

iCoreConnect Price Performance

iCoreConnect Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iCoreConnect Inc, a cloud-based software and technology company, provides Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) compliant cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) in the United States. The company's products include iCoreRx, a HIPAA compliant electronic prescription software; iCorePDMP, a solution that checks the patient's Prescription Drug Monitoring Program (PDMP) history before prescribing controlled substances; iCoreVerify and iCoreVerify+, a HIPAA compliant SaaS solution that automatically retrieves a patients insurance eligibility breakdown to verify their benefits in advance of their appointment and on-demand; iCoreHuddle and iCoreHuddle+, a tool to instantly reveal the revenue potential of each patient; and iCoreCodeGenius, a medical coding reference SaaS solution.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iCoreConnect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCoreConnect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.