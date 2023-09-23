Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Bought by Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC

Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,866 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,074 shares during the quarter. Illumina accounts for approximately 1.7% of Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Illumina worth $15,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Illumina by 460.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 129 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 125.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Illumina from $229.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Price Performance

ILMN stock opened at $132.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.62. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.80 and a 1 year high of $248.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total transaction of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

