Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on October 6th

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of INDB opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

INDB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

