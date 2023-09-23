Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Plans $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a payout ratio of 45.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $4.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $48.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.84. Independent Bank has a one year low of $43.28 and a one year high of $91.65.

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $183.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.40 million. Analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 251.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,843 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,208,000 after purchasing an additional 688,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,144,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,216,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,654,000 after acquiring an additional 218,237 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $442,929,000 after acquiring an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 769.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 173,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 153,289 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

