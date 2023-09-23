indie Semiconductor’s (INDI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIFree Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on indie Semiconductor from $16.00 to $15.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on indie Semiconductor from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.92.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.68. indie Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.12.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDIGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $52.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.98 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 91.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that indie Semiconductor will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other indie Semiconductor news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $69,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,393. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.77, for a total value of $350,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,151,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,096,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,700 shares of company stock valued at $701,450 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 208,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, rest of Asia Pacific, and Europe.

