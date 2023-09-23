ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.

Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 478,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. ING Groep makes up 2.4% of Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 143.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of ING Groep in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 4.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $12.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.27. ING Groep has a one year low of $8.14 and a one year high of $14.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.59.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 28.40% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ING Groep will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4267 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from ING Groep’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ING Groep has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.39.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

