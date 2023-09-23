Inmarsat (LON:ISAT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $544.40

Inmarsat Plc (LON:ISAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 544.40 ($6.74) and traded as high as GBX 544.40 ($6.74). Inmarsat shares last traded at GBX 544.40 ($6.74), with a volume of 59,513,200 shares.
Inmarsat Trading Up 0.8 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 544.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 544.40. The company has a market cap of £2.56 billion and a P/E ratio of -41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84.
Inmarsat Company Profile
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, U.S. Government, Global Government, Aviation, and Enterprise. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
