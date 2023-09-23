Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Free Report) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $29.84. Approximately 233 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.17.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 55.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 8,954 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 12,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April during the second quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April by 4,094.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter.

About Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April

The Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (QTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a specific holdings period. QTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.