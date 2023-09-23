Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.45 and last traded at $27.45. 2,265 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.88.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July by 1,295.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (XDJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. XDJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

