InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Price Performance
Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
