InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Shares of NYSE IHT opened at $1.32 on Tuesday. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.34%.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,979,122,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Chase, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5,500.00 per share, with a total value of $27,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,370,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,640 shares of company stock valued at $48,921,159. 2.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

