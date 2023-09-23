Insig AI (LON:INSG) Trading 2.4% Higher

Insig AI Plc (LON:INSG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 22.90 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.27). 210,139 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 132,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21 ($0.26).

Insig AI Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.01. The firm has a market cap of £22.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.50 and a beta of -0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insig AI

In related news, insider Richard Bernstein bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($29,728.73). Insiders purchased a total of 566,994 shares of company stock valued at $9,655,942 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.34% of the company’s stock.

About Insig AI

Insig AI Plc engages in the provision of data science and machine learning development solutions. The company's ESG disclosure research tool which is used to compare companies against ESG progress with the use of the Group's ESG framework. It offers advisory/consultancy services in the areas of regulatory experience, corporate reporting, ESG investment, and framework and materialty experience; ESG disclosure Data, a centralised library of transparent, tagged, and machine readable ESG data.

