Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO) Shares Down 3.3%

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.60 and last traded at $0.62. Approximately 108,877 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 239,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Inspirato from $2.90 to $2.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Inspirato Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of -0.53.

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $84.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspirato Incorporated will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Inspirato

In related news, major shareholder Institutional Venture Partners sold 111,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total transaction of $116,914.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,862,867 shares in the company, valued at $10,356,010.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inspirato during the second quarter worth about $124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 274.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Inspirato by 86.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 366,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 170,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

