Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Holdings Trimmed by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,377 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 40,145 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,893 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $34.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a PE ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.52.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.59.

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

