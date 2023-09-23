Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Guardian Investment Management

Guardian Investment Management cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 3.0% of Guardian Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Guardian Investment Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 146.7% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $869,868,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $14,880,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $31,446,116,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.18. 29,241,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,796. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $40.07. The company has a market cap of $143.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.36 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Intel in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Intel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.59.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

