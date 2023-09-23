Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) is RV Capital AG’s 5th Largest Position

RV Capital AG raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 41.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up 7.8% of RV Capital AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. RV Capital AG owned about 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.83.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $1.19 on Friday, reaching $87.87. 682,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,085. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.79. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.70 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 8.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 13,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $1,178,192.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,797,402.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total value of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,041,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,515,027.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 183,276 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,345. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Further Reading

