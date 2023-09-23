InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5,466.67.

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Down 1.0 %

InterContinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

InterContinental Hotels Group stock opened at $74.98 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $79.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.82.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 52.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,906,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 615,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,375,000 after buying an additional 92,907 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

