Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN) Shares Sold by Wealthstar Advisors LLC

Wealthstar Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,057,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,454,000 after acquiring an additional 150,975 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $37,004,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 840,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,592,000 after buying an additional 227,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 655,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,268,000 after buying an additional 226,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 618,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,414,000 after buying an additional 43,730 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.48. 173,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,126. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $23.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.