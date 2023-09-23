Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by O Connor Financial Group LLC

O Connor Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 2.0% of O Connor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. O Connor Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $357.91 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.88.

Invesco QQQ Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.5389 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

