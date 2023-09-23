Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 86.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 63,467 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 21.6% of McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $50,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Kensington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,079,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 971.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after purchasing an additional 862,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance
Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $357.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $372.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $387.98.
Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend
Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco QQQ Trust
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.