Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,395 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF comprises about 1.4% of Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of SPHB stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.