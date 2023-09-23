Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,187 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after buying an additional 2,858,562 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,011,000 after purchasing an additional 643,711 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,849,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,325. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.12. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $66.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

