Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 66,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 79,553 shares.The stock last traded at $47.23 and had previously closed at $47.33.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XSVM. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 445.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

