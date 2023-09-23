Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.08

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.46. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 14,526 shares trading hands.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Reasons This Sleeping Giant Is About To Wake Up
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/18 – 9/22
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 52-week Low Names To Tip The Upside Scale In Your Favor
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.