Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.08

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals (NYSE:VTN – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.08 and traded as low as $9.46. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals shares last traded at $9.47, with a volume of 14,526 shares trading hands.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $10.08.

Get Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals alerts:

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.032 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 399,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after buying an additional 43,355 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 179,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 195.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 118,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Trust for Investment Grade New York Municipals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.