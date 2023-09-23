iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Stock Position Lifted by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.6% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $32,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 15,181.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,521,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,007,000 after buying an additional 1,511,289 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $122,771,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 238.1% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,723,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,390,000 after buying an additional 1,213,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,828,000 after buying an additional 1,016,473 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $100.56. The stock had a trading volume of 3,379,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,376,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.42. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.96 and a fifty-two week high of $100.68.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

