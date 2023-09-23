iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,868,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771,084 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,409,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,319,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,506,000 after buying an additional 1,485,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $653,157,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,339,000 after buying an additional 3,629,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

TLT opened at $91.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $90.67 and a 1-year high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.2886 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

