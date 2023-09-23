iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Acquired by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $12,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after buying an additional 2,040,151 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after buying an additional 1,792,975 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,103,000 after buying an additional 1,211,356 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after buying an additional 1,022,527 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,821,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,343,000 after buying an additional 933,215 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.34. 1,621,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,127. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.06. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.26 and a 1-year high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2316 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

