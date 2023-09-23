iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Carr Financial Group Corp

Carr Financial Group Corp lessened its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 818.9% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.44. 8,637,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,019,830. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $100.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.