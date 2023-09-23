iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $53.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.79.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.