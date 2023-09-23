iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Position Increased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,553 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 7.1% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $10,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 965.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,428,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,287 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,126,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DGRO traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $50.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,305,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,996. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $53.55. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average of $50.79.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.