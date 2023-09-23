iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 31,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $618,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $482,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $95.44 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.95 and a fifty-two week high of $101.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.