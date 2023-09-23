iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) is Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Wealthstar Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Wealthstar Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 88,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 5,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:IUSB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,084,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,504. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.72 and a 200-day moving average of $45.34. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $43.12 and a 1 year high of $46.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1298 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

