iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Shares Sold by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,703.7% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 51,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 59,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:USRT traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 577,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,113. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $44.80 and a 1-year high of $56.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.54. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

