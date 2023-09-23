iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $554,291,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter valued at $48,663,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ESGU traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $94.87. 560,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,307,101. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.