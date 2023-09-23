iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Position Lessened by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,543 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Forte Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $6,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,606,000 after buying an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,989,000 after purchasing an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,404,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,663,000 after purchasing an additional 202,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,495,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,084,000 after purchasing an additional 484,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,542,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS FLOT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.84. 739,667 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.57. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2341 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.