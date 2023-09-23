iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (XMV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 25th

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF (TSE:XMV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 25th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.306 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 25th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Price Performance

TSE:XMV opened at C$37.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF has a 1 year low of C$33.22 and a 1 year high of C$39.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.93.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.