iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.

Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the period. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 1st quarter worth $79,170,000. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,841,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,420,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,155,000 after buying an additional 1,084,657 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 16,315.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 847,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,418,000 after buying an additional 842,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oversea Chinese Banking CORP Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,075,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $44.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

