iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,394.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,382,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,223,157 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

