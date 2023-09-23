iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after acquiring an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,546,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,301,307,000 after buying an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,262,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,105,826,000 after buying an additional 117,495 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,298,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,177. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $164.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $49.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

