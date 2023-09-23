iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC

Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after buying an additional 804,401 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,053,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $463,078,000 after buying an additional 565,145 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,116,000 after buying an additional 523,135 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,230,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,298,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,177. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.92. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $134.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

