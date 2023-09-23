iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

