iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Lifted by Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2023

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWMFree Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 4,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.67. The company had a trading volume of 23,171,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,203,894. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $199.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

(Free Report)

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.