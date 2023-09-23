iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $111.17 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $105.59 and a 52 week high of $126.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

