iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 398 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 220.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $72.87. The company has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.54.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

